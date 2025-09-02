These are the top 15 South Tyneside schools with pupils meeting the expected standard

As pupils head back into the classroom for the 2025/26 academic year, we’ve put together a list of South Tyneside schools who have the highest percentage of pupils meeting the expected standard.

Based on the Government’s school and college performance tables, pupils are defined as meeting the expected standard if “they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.”

You can view the data for your own child’s school by visiting: https://www.compare-school-performance.service.gov.uk/.

Take a look at the top South Tyneside schools with the most pupils meeting the expected standard.

Top South Tyneside schools meeting the expected standard These are the top South Tyneside schools who have the most pupils meeting the expected standard.

Biddick Hall Junior School, South Shields Biddick Hall Junior School, on Chesterton Road, in South Shields, has 91% of its pupils meeting the expected standard.

Cleadon Church of England Academy, Cleadon Cleadon Church of England Academy, on Boldon Lane, in Cleadon, has 90% of its pupils meeting the expected standard.