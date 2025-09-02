These are the top 15 South Tyneside schools with pupils meeting the expected standard

As pupils head back into the classroom for the 2025/26 academic year, we’ve put together a list of South Tyneside schools who have the highest percentage of pupils meeting the expected standard.
Based on the Government’s school and college performance tables, pupils are defined as meeting the expected standard if “they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.”
You can view the data for your own child’s school by visiting: https://www.compare-school-performance.service.gov.uk/.
Take a look at the top South Tyneside schools with the most pupils meeting the expected standard.