These are the top 15 South Tyneside schools with pupils meeting the expected standard

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 2nd Sep 2025, 12:58 BST

We’ve ranked the best South Tyneside primary schools based on the most pupils meeting the expected standard.

As pupils head back into the classroom for the 2025/26 academic year, we’ve put together a list of South Tyneside schools who have the highest percentage of pupils meeting the expected standard.

Based on the Government’s school and college performance tables, pupils are defined as meeting the expected standard if “they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.”

You can view the data for your own child’s school by visiting: https://www.compare-school-performance.service.gov.uk/.

Take a look at the top South Tyneside schools with the most pupils meeting the expected standard.

1. Top South Tyneside schools meeting the expected standard

Biddick Hall Junior School, on Chesterton Road, in South Shields, has 91% of its pupils meeting the expected standard.

2. Biddick Hall Junior School, South Shields

Cleadon Church of England Academy, on Boldon Lane, in Cleadon, has 90% of its pupils meeting the expected standard.

3. Cleadon Church of England Academy, Cleadon

Forest View Primary School, on Rembrandt Avenue, in South Shields, has 88% of its pupils meeting the expected standard.

4. Forest View Primary School, South Shields

