'These results are testimony to the hard work and dedication of our students' - St Wilfrid's RC College overjoyed with GCSE success
St Wilfrid's RC College students have been praised for their hard work and dedication after achieving top marks in their GCSE results.
Star students included Erin Elliott, 16, from South Shields, who achieved eight grade 9s.
Erin, who plans to study A levels at St Wilfrid's Sixth Form, said: "I wasn't expecting these results!
"I did revise quite a lot and now it has paid off."
Reese Wake, 16, from South Shields, earned two grade 9s, five grade 8s and three grade 7s.
She is staying on at St Wilfrid's and hopes to pursue a career in journalism.
Reese said: "It has been challenging but its great that it has all paid off."
Sukorno Asad, 16, from South Shields, achieved nine grade 9s and will stay at St Wilfrid's to study A-levels in maths and three sciences.
He said: "I found the studying to be OK and then after the exams I managed to distract myself so that I wouldn't think about the results.
"So they have come as a nice surprise."
Aimee Woodmas, 16, from South Shields, achieved two grade 9s, six grade 8s and one grade 7.
She will stay at St Wilfrid's Sixth Form.
A statements from the school said: "St Wilfrid's RC College is thrilled to have achieved another outstanding set of results at GCSE level.
"These results are testimony to the hard work and dedication of our students, teachers and parents.
"The students have achieved incredible strong results across a wide range of subjects and we are looking froward to supporting them in their next steps."