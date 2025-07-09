This is all the South Tyneside schools that had an Ofsted inspection during 2024/25 academic year

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 9th Jul 2025, 16:36 BST

All these South Tyneside schools were inspected by Ofsted during the 2024/25 academic year.

As we come to the end of another academic year, we’ve put together a list of all the South Tyneside schools that received an Ofsted inspection - as well as how they were rated.

Since September 2024, Ofsted no longer give one overall judgement on a school and instead now give ratings based on five key areas, which include:

  • The quality of education.
  • Behaviour and attitudes.
  • Personal development.
  • Leadership and management
  • Early years provision.

Read South Tyneside’s latest news and sport at your leisure and get the headlines delivered to your inbox - click here

Results varied for schools across the borough, with some getting ‘outstanding’ for all key areas whereas some didn’t do as well.

Take a look at all the schools that were inspected by Ofsted during the academic year.

All these schools were inspected by Ofsted during the 2024/25 academic year.

1. South Tyneside Ofsted inspections

All these schools were inspected by Ofsted during the 2024/25 academic year. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Monkton Infants' School was inspected by Ofsted in October 2024, with the official report published on November 21. The school was rated 'good' in all key categories.

2. Monkton Infants' School, South Shields

Monkton Infants' School was inspected by Ofsted in October 2024, with the official report published on November 21. The school was rated 'good' in all key categories. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Biddick Hall Junior School was inspected by Ofsted in October 2024, with the official report published on November 13. The school was rated 'outstanding' in all key categories apart from behaviour and attitudes, for which it was rated 'good'.

3. Biddick Hall Junior School, South Shields

Biddick Hall Junior School was inspected by Ofsted in October 2024, with the official report published on November 13. The school was rated 'outstanding' in all key categories apart from behaviour and attitudes, for which it was rated 'good'. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
St Oswald's CofE Primary School was inspected by Ofsted in September 2024, with the official report published on November 15. The school was rated 'good' in all key categories.

4. St Oswald's CofE Primary School, Hebburn

St Oswald's CofE Primary School was inspected by Ofsted in September 2024, with the official report published on November 15. The school was rated 'good' in all key categories. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:South TynesideSchoolsOfsted
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice