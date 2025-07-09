As we come to the end of another academic year, we’ve put together a list of all the South Tyneside schools that received an Ofsted inspection - as well as how they were rated.

Since September 2024, Ofsted no longer give one overall judgement on a school and instead now give ratings based on five key areas, which include:

The quality of education.

Behaviour and attitudes.

Personal development.

Leadership and management

Early years provision.

Results varied for schools across the borough, with some getting ‘outstanding’ for all key areas whereas some didn’t do as well.

Take a look at all the schools that were inspected by Ofsted during the academic year.

1 . South Tyneside Ofsted inspections All these schools were inspected by Ofsted during the 2024/25 academic year.

2 . Monkton Infants' School, South Shields Monkton Infants' School was inspected by Ofsted in October 2024, with the official report published on November 21. The school was rated 'good' in all key categories.

3 . Biddick Hall Junior School, South Shields Biddick Hall Junior School was inspected by Ofsted in October 2024, with the official report published on November 13. The school was rated 'outstanding' in all key categories apart from behaviour and attitudes, for which it was rated 'good'.