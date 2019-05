Schools are inspected regularly and given one of four ratings - ‘outstanding’, ‘good’, ‘requires improvement’ or ‘inadequate’. Ratings, taken from the www.gov.uk website, are correct as of May 13, 2019.

1. Bamburgh School Norham Avenue, South Shields, NE34 7TD. Community special school. Ofsted rating: 2 - good (last inspected 25 January 2018).

2. Boldon School New Road, Boldon Colliery, NE35 9DZ. Secondary school. Ofsted rating: 3 - requires improvement (last inspected 4 May 2017).

3. Epinay Business and Enterprise School Clervaux Terrace, Jarrow, NE32 5UP. Foundation special school offering primary, secondary and 16 to 18 education. Ofsted rating: 1 - outstanding (last inspected 29 March 2018).

4. Harton Academy Lisle Road, South Shields, NE34 6DL. Secondary and 16 to 18 education. Ofsted rating: 1 - outstanding (last inspected 10 January 2013).

