Thornhill Academy Students Shape Sunderland's Future with Minecraft Competition

Organised in collaboration with Sunderland City Council, Culture House, Microsoft, and TA Education, this competition aimed to engage young minds in envisioning the future of Sunderland, particularly with the upcoming Culture House Sunderland slated to open its doors in 2025.

Students delved into the virtual landscape of Sunderland City Centre within Minecraft, setting the stage for their imaginative designs. The competition, aimed to inspire children and young people aged between 7 and 25 years old, provided an opportunity for participants to contribute their ideas and visions for the Culture House Teen Room by crafting their dream spaces within the Minecraft platform.

The competition encouraged students to unleash their creativity while envisioning spaces that reflect the aspirations and preferences of their peers. Winning designs from each age category will serve as influential elements for the Culture House architects, FaulknerBrowns, as they develop the final design for the Teen Room. This collaborative process ensures that the Culture House reflects the perspectives and aspirations of the youth of Sunderland.

Susan Hamilton, Headteacher at Thornhill Academy, part of Consilium Academies, said: “We believe in the power of young voices in shaping the future of our city and the Minecraft competition not only fosters creativity but also empowers young people to contribute meaningfully to the development of spaces that are tailored to their needs and interests.