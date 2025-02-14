Throckley Primary School writes love letters to the community this Valentine’s Day

Barratt Homes’ nearby Meadow Hill development tasked the pupils at Throckley Primary School to write love letters to the local community, highlighting what they love about living in Throckley this Valentine’s Day.

180 pupils from Year 3, 4, 5 and 6 classes at Throckley Primary School set to work during the week of Valentine’s Day, sharing their favourite aspects about living in the community. This included:

“We have lots of health care facilities like a pharmacy and lots of care homes. You can’t forget about our park, groomers and of course the dene. We also have an amazing school with outstanding reviews.”

“I love the football pitches in Throckley and Sainsbury's.”

A pupil's love letter to Throckley

“I love Throckley Dene.”

The children’s heartfelt designs are now on display in Meadow Hill’s Sales Office for all to see and feel the love this February.

Lynsey Giblin, Co-Head Teacher at Throckley Primary School, commented: “It was brilliant to work with the team at Barratt Homes’ Meadow Hill development on this exciting Valentine’s Day activity. The children really enjoyed getting creative and listing all of the things they love about the area - something which links to our school value of Caring! Throckley provides a fantastic community for all who live within it, and we’re so pleased to be able to celebrate this with our pupils, as well as Barratt Homes.”

Natalie Donnelly, Sales Manager at Barratt Homes Meadow Hill development, commented: “It was wonderful to work with the pupils at Throckley Primary School and learn what they love about living in the local community. All of the pupils did a really fantastic job of highlighting the many lovely parts about the area, and their creative designs are now on display at the Sales Office for others to enjoy as well.”

Throckley Primary School's Love Letters on display at Barratt Homes' Meadow Hill Sales Office

