Tips to prepare your children for heading back to school

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the summer holidays soon draw to a close, it is time to start thinking about returning to school which not all children will like the idea of.

With six weeks of lie-ins, having fun and no homework it can be a culture shock getting back into a routine as the new academic year is just around the corner.

Although some children will be eager to head back to school, there will be some wishing those summer holidays would never end. Have no fear, we have put together seven tips to help prepare your children for the new term.

It's nearly time to go back to school.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

1) Get them back into a routine – Introduce some early mornings so they can get back into the swing of waking up early and feeling refreshed for school.

2) Discuss any concerns – Ask your child about how they are feeling returning to school. It can be daunting starting a new school or going for the first time so check to see if they have any concerns about their first day.

3) Keep them in the know – Many children don’t like change, or worry about things they don’t know about. Let them know about what will happen once they go back to school so they know what to expect.

4) Do a practise run – Get them to wear their uniform and pack their school bag to get them into the mindset of returning to school so it won’t feel so strange on their first day.

5) Be excited – Children pick up on emotions so fill them with positivity about returning to school and so they start their first day in a good mood.

6) Set realistic academic goals – Let your children know that it is important they try their best in their schoolwork and what you expect of them such as doing homework before watching televison.