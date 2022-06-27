Toner Avenue School in Hebburn has bounced back after the school was rated as ‘Requires Improvement’ in 2018.

Inspectors gave a glowing report after the latest inspection, describing the school as one where pupils ‘are happy and confident’ and where parents feel staff go ‘above and beyond’ to make sure pupils succeed.

In their report, inspectors said: “There has been a significant level of improvement in the quality of education this academic year.

Pupils from Toner Avenue Primary School, Hebburn, School Council celebrate their Good rated Ofsted Report, with headteacher Nichola Fullard, and deputy headteacher Claire Hutchinson and Councillor Adam Ellison (rear left)

“Leaders’ relentless focus on curriculum development and consistent behaviour expectations has had a positive impact on all pupils and staff. There is a strong team ethos across the school.

“Governors are knowledgeable and understand the school’s development priorities. They visit school regularly and effectively challenge and hold leaders to account. Leaders have received effective support from the local authority and the associate headteacher.”

Inspectors found teachers had the confidence and subject knowledge to be able to deliver the curriculum well and have high expectations for all their pupils.

Headteacher Nichola Fullard said: “'The report is a true reflection of the great work currently going on at Toner Avenue. The staff and children, with the support of parents and carers, are working really hard to ensure the children achieve well. We are using the outcome of the report to continue our journey of improvement and hope to make Toner Avenue the outstanding school it deserves to be for the school community.”

The reports adds that safeguarding at the school is effective with staff receiving regular training to ensure they know how to keep pupils safe.

Councillor Adam Ellison, Lead Member for Children, Young People and Families, said he was delighted with the news – but added improvements would not stop here.

“This is excellent news. The leadership team, staff, governors and, of course, the children and their parents and carers are all to be credited for this fantastic result. It is a well deserved outcome,” he said.