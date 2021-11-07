Top marks for South Shields nursery after inspector calls

Mrs Huda Alnajjar and her son Ryan with Cllr Ellison and nursery manager Laura Brennan looking on.

STANLEYs at the Riverside Children’s Centre, South Shields, has been rated as outstanding in all areas, maintaining its rating from its previous inspection.

Inspectors described the nursery as “extremely welcoming and friendly” where children were happy, safe and secure.”

Their report adds: “Children's behaviour is remarkable. Staff encourage children to be respectful, take turns and help others. Staff are excellent role models who have high expectations of all the children in their care. Children grow rapidly in confidence and independence.”

The report adds that the highly skilled staff enjoy secure relationships with the children in their care, form very strong bonds and enjoy each other’s company. Support for children with special educational needs and/or disabilities is “superb.”

One parent who is a fan of the nursery is Mrs Huda Alnajjar of South Shields whose three-year-old son, Ryan, goes to the nursery.

She said: “Sending my son to Riverside nursery was the best decision I ever made. Regardless of him being such a clingy toddler, it took only a few days for him to feel at ease and enjoy his time there.

“The staff are extremely friendly and supportive, creating a fun and educational environment for the children while maintaining professionalism.”

The nursery, which is run by South Tyneside Council, cares for 36 two-and-three-year-olds.

Cllr Adam Ellison, lead member for children, young people and families, said: “I am delighted that STANLEYs Riverside has achieved an ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted judgement in their recent inspection. This is a real achievement in light of the challenges faced over the past year as a result of COVID and is testament of the work of the staff team and stakeholders.