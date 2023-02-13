Town centre college campus takes another step forward after South Shields demolitions
South Tyneside College is hoping to move from Westoe to the centre of South Shields.
The college has taken another step closer to a move to the centre of South Shields with demolition work starting at a proposed town centre site which will leave the area ready for redevelopment by the education provider.
The former Job Centre on Barrington Street is among the buildings to be cleared, following its move to a new purpose-built centre on Mile End Road and makes up the final demolition work ahead of the new buildings to make up the college.
Further demolition work is currently ongoing along Cornwallis Street and Coronation Street. The demolition of the old Central Library is also currently ongoing, with a contractor expected to be appointed in the next few weeks.
Cllr Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council, said: “For the last couple of years, we have been focusing our efforts on freeing up land, carrying out demolitions and getting sites ‘shovel ready’ for redevelopment.
“This is about diversifying the town centre; times have changed and we know we can’t rely on traditional retail anymore. Boosting footfall is paramount. Subject to planning permission, the relocated College campus will go in the Barrington Street area, bringing thousands of additional people into the town centre.
South Tyneside college is currently based on St George’s Avenue, close to Sunderland Road. Last year the College secured £20m in funding from the Government’s Further Education Capital Transformation Programme to support the move. It is expected to submit a planning application for the new campus in the Spring.