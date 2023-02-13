The college has taken another step closer to a move to the centre of South Shields with demolition work starting at a proposed town centre site which will leave the area ready for redevelopment by the education provider.

The former Job Centre on Barrington Street is among the buildings to be cleared, following its move to a new purpose-built centre on Mile End Road and makes up the final demolition work ahead of the new buildings to make up the college.

Further demolition work is currently ongoing along Cornwallis Street and Coronation Street. The demolition of the old Central Library is also currently ongoing, with a contractor expected to be appointed in the next few weeks.

South Tyneside Council Leader Cllr Tracey Dixon with MGL Demolition contracts manager Chris Little overseeing demolition of Coronation Street, South Shields.

Cllr Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council, said: “For the last couple of years, we have been focusing our efforts on freeing up land, carrying out demolitions and getting sites ‘shovel ready’ for redevelopment.

“This is about diversifying the town centre; times have changed and we know we can’t rely on traditional retail anymore. Boosting footfall is paramount. Subject to planning permission, the relocated College campus will go in the Barrington Street area, bringing thousands of additional people into the town centre.

