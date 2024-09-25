University of Sunderland students can follow footballing dream whilst gaining a degree
The SSFC International Academy was set up last year in partnership with the University of Sunderland.
This season the academy has welcomed 32 new students with the university also expanding the number of courses available for players to study.
Isrrael Morales, a student from Ohio, USA who is studying Sports Management, is embarking on his second year at the academy.
He said: “The academy offered me an opportunity to further my education as well as the privilege to continue my footballing journey. The experience of living in an environment that is passionate about football has been amazing.
“I have built great relationships, developed as a player, and immersed myself in a new culture. Learning from coaches and teammates of different backgrounds has provided me insights I would have never received had I not joined the programme.
“Additionally, I have increased my career skills that will assist in my future through my job at the Stadium of Light.
“My development as an athlete has excelled beyond levels I have imagined. It has been an absolute joy to experience football in an atmosphere that is devoted to supporting their clubs.”
This year the academy is also welcoming female players.
Adam Shaw, Head of the SSFC International Academy, said: “As the 2024/25 season approaches, and the International Academy (IA) students are beginning to arrive, we’re at the exciting part of the year where we start to see the fruit of last year’s recruitment labour.
“Building on from last year, we are delighted with the first cohort of players we had, and I just want to thank them again for their professionalism and attitude to all aspects of the program.
“They have set a great level for the new intake, not only with the results on the pitch but also the standards and application off the field as well.
“With an increased student athlete number across a now two-gender programme, we have increased our resource on and off the field.
“A big thank-you must also be given to the University of Sunderland and the staff who work tirelessly on ensuring this project is a success and our student athletes have a smooth and enjoyable ongoing journey.”
In addition to training and playing in a professional football setting, players can study sports related courses including Sport and Exercise Science, Business Administration and Sports Journalism.
Ian Moody, Director of International at the University, said: “Our partnership with South Shields FC continues to thrive, and we are looking forward to an exciting season ahead.
“The athletes who have participated in the program so far have been outstanding, gaining experiences that will undoubtedly propel them toward successful careers.
“This collaboration not only enables both the University and the Football Club to attract global talent but also contributes to the diversity and economic growth of the Sunderland and South Shields communities.”
