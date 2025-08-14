‘Very proud’ - Hebburn students celebrate top A Level results

Students at St Joseph's Catholic Academy are celebrating their A Level results.

St Joseph’s Catholic Academy, on Mill Lane, in Hebburn, is celebrating achieving a quarter of all A Level grades at A* or A, or their equivalent.

The school, which is part of the Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, also saw some significant individual performances from students, including exceptional performances in BTEC subjects, which had a 100% pass rate and an average grade Distinction.

Aimie Fay achieved an A* in both chemistry and maths, as well as an A in biology ahead of going to study chemical engineering at Newcastle University.

Charlie Mole is off to the University of York to study biomedical sciences after he attained a Distinction* in sports, alongside an A grade in both biology and chemistry and an A in AS core maths.

Adam Savage and Eva Leng secured excellent results and prestigious paralegal apprenticeships with global law firm Clifford Chance.

Maisie Porter also secured an apprenticeship in fashion marketing.

James Crowe, headteacher at St Joseph’s Catholic Academy, has expressed his pride in the students for securing their grades, university places and apprenticeships.

He said: “We are very proud of our student body and their achievements.

“The vast majority of students have been accepted at their chosen university, onto an apprenticeship or will take up roles in the workplace.

“For those who are still making their mind up, the school continues to provide expert support and guidance until they are in successful in securing a position for their next steps.”

Councillor Liz McHugh, Lead Member for Children and Families Social Care and Education and Skills at South Tyneside Council, added: "I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the students receiving their A-Level results today.

“Your hard work, resilience, and determination have brought you to this moment, and you should be incredibly proud of what you’ve achieved.

“Whether you're celebrating success or considering your next steps, please remember that support is available.

“Our Connexions service is here to help you explore your options, whether that’s university, apprenticeships, training, or employment.

“Don’t hesitate to reach out – we’re here to help you move forward with confidence."