Staff and pupils at Hebburn Comprehensive School are celebrating their GCSE results.

Just like all Year 11 pupils across the country, those at Hebburn Comprehensive School, on Campbell Park Road, are celebrating receiving their GCSE results on Thursday, August 21.

This year’s results saw the school achieve a 10% increase in the number of pupils who secured grades 9-5 in both English and maths.

The Hebburn school also saw a 6% increase in the overall 9-4 measure, highlighting the overall improvement in academic standards across the entire school.

Mr Thompson, headteacher at Hebburn Comprehensive School, has heaped praise on the entire school community for their efforts in helping to deliver strong GCSE results across the board.

He said: “We are immensely proud of what our young people have achieved this year. The results reflect the hard work, commitment, and ambition of our entire school community.

”This year, we have seen a phenomenal 10% increase in students securing grades 9–5 in both English and Maths, alongside a 6% increase in the 9–4 measure, demonstrating the sustained improvement in academic standards across the school.

”This success, as always, is the product of a number of factors: the support of parents and governors; the high levels of dedication of the teaching and support staff; and in particular the drive and motivation of the students themselves, whose work ethic has ensured their own success.

”At the start of the year, we had a clear vision to raise standards and strengthen outcomes for all pupils.

“This year’s results are a powerful reflection of that commitment.

”We would like to congratulate all students on their achievements and wish them all the very best for the future.”

Councillor Liz McHugh, Lead Member for Children and Families Social Care and Education and Skills at South Tyneside Council, has praised pupils in the borough for their results.

She commented: "Congratulations to all the young people across South Tyneside receiving their GCSE results today.

“This is a significant milestone, and you should be proud of everything you’ve accomplished.

“Your dedication and perseverance have brought you this far, and whatever your next steps may be – further education, training, or employment – there is support available to help you make informed choices.

“Our Connexions service is here to guide you through your options and help you take that next step with confidence. Well done to you all!"

You can find out more about Hebburn Comprehensive School at: https://www.hebburn.net/.