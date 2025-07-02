We’re inspiring the adults of tomorrow by helping Hebburn school children today

A Hebburn primary school has welcomed North East professionals to its annual careers fair.

Toner Avenue Primary School, in Hebburn, welcomed professionals from across the region to its Key Stage 2 External Careers Fair in June.

The yearly event is designed to raise aspirations and broaden the horizons of its pupils by giving them a unique insight into the world and work and the skills needed to thrive in it.

The day started off with an assembly led by Sir David Bell, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sunderland and representative of Skills England.

Sir David spoke about the school’s core values of independence, tolerance, resilience, achievement, and care, and how these qualities can translate into vital transferable skills in the modern workplace.

Toner Avenue Primary School has held its annual Key Stage 2 External Careers Fair. | Other 3rd Party

School staff ensured the theme was echoed throughout the day as the pupils took part in a rotating schedule of sessions - with classrooms being transformed into mini-career hubs.

Each room hosted a different employer or professional representative to offer pupils a hands-on look at a range of careers.

Pupils heard from professionals at Halfords, the Foundation of Light, Northumbria Police, TSB, South Tyneside Council, the University of Sunderland, NHS Occupational Health, and more.

The sessions did more than just describing jobs, they aimed to showcase how values like resilience and teamwork play a critical role in everyday working life.

A number of organisations spoke to pupils about the skills required for the world of work. | Other 3rd Party

Lucy Almond, a Teacher and Careers Lead at Toner Avenue, has highlight how important it is to the school to host events like a careers fair for its pupils.

She said: “Hosting events like the external careers fair is incredibly important for our pupils.

“It provides valuable opportunities for children to see how their core values and transferable skills are used in real-life workplaces, helping them understand the relevance of what they learn in school.

“The fair also challenges gender and class stereotypes by showcasing a diverse range of career options, inspiring all children to believe in the possibilities ahead of them.

“It gives them a valuable opportunity to explore a wide range of career paths, ignite their curiosity, and start thinking about their futures in a fun and engaging way.

“These experiences help build confidence and broaden their horizons beyond the classroom, which is essential for their personal and academic growth."

You can find out more about Toner Avenue Primary School by visiting: https://toneravenue.uk/.

