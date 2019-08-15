Cambridge bound student Alex Vardill celebrating her A Level results at Whitburn C of E Academy.

The school has reported its best ever progress, with more than 50% of students coming away with grade A*, A or B and more than 20 percent scoring A* or A grades.

One particular student who had cause for celebration was 18-year-old, Alex Vardill, from East Boldon, who has been accepted to study English Literature at Cambridge University in September.

Alex, who achieved A* in English Language, A* in English Literature, and an A grade in Art, can’t wait to begin the new chapter.

Nicole McIlvaney and Itallia Dowson with their A Level results at Whitburn C of E Academy.

“It’s more than I hoped for,” she said.

“I am very excited for the whole experience of starting a new life at the university I have always wanted to go to. I never imagined this would happen. If you’d asked me a year ago if I thought I would be getting ready to go off to Cambridge I wouldn’t have believed you.”

Elsewhere, Abbie Graham, 18, from East Boldon, was overwhelmed to receive three A*s in Biology, Chemistry and Maths, and secure her first choice of Newcastle University to study dentistry.

“I’m still in shock. I’ve been waking up with nightmares convinced that I would fail so I’m very relieved,” said Abbie. “It’s a real surprise. All the work doesn’t feel like a waste now.”

Abbie Graham celebrates her three A* A Level results at Whitburn C of E Academy.

Student Itallia Dowson, 18 from South Shields didn’t think she had what it takes to go to university, but receiving a B and two Cs, has inspired her to rethink her future.

“I was not expecting to get those results at all,” said Itallia. “Now I’m thinking that I want to go to university and that maybe I have got the potential.”

Assistant Head of Whitburn Academy, Nick Clougher, commented: “It is our best ever results. The progress is by far the best we’ve ever had and the overall grade is up on last year so we are delighted.”

Head of Sixth Form, Lee Craggs said: “We have students who have faced adversity in terms of health, family matters and some of those students have come through to really achieve which is fantastic.”