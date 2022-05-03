Whitburn teenager selected for elite swimming programme

Pru Hubbard, a sports coaching and development student at Sunderland College’s Bede Campus has ranked eighth in the UK for Free Solo and 10th for Technical Solo, achievements which led to her being selected for the British Swimming World Class Performance Programme with Britain’s best swimmers.

The 18-year-old from Whitburn has enjoyed an outstanding season with Gateshead and Salford artistic swimming clubs, winning a number of silver and gold medals at national and regional championships.

The swimming programme provides opportunities through access to training camps, competitions, funding, sports science and medical services as well as support from British Swimming performance staff and the national institute of sport programmes across the UK in preparation for the Team GB senior trials in October.

Swim England Artistic Swimming National Junior and Senior Championships 2022 at Harvey Hadden, Nottingham

Pru has excelled as a student-athlete as part of the Talented Athlete Scholarship Scheme (TASS), taking on several opportunities to develop her skills including the Coaching and Leadership Academy which helps young people progress into a coaching, teaching or sports leadership role, as well as assisting with college events and completing a work placement at a leisure centre.

Pru said: “I am really proud to be selected for the 2022 GB World Class Performance Programme and to see my efforts and individual contribution to my sport rewarded. I would like to thank everyone at Sunderland College involved with TASS for their support over the past two years; they have been fantastic.

“I will be supporting with recruitment events for September 2022, hopefully inspiring those looking to study TASS at Sunderland College and I am delighted to have this opportunity.”

Carl Jones, TASS Dual-Career Coordinator, added: “We are so proud of Pru and all of her efforts, for her to be selected for the World Class Development Programme is a fantastic achievement.

“Pru came to us as an exceptionally talented synchronised swimmer and has continued to make significant progress, not only within her sport but also in her studies where she is performing admirably.