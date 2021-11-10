World-leading South Shields Marine School opens up for careers day

Marine School principal Simon Ashton

Maritime experts will be on hand to give advice to people considering a life on the ocean waves at a careers day, from 10am to 2pm on Saturday, November 13.

They will be joined by representatives of major shipping companies who will give added insight into what it takes to embark on highly-paid and secure careers.

Marine school bosses say they are delighted their annual Careers Day is up and running in person, after last year’s event was moved online due to the Covid pandemic.

Principal Simon Ashton said: “Our open day is a fantastic opportunity for people of all ages to get the in-depth and expert advice they need about a career at sea.

“They will discover that the world really can be their oyster when they begin their training at South Shields Marine School.

“Anyone contemplating a life at sea can come along and speak to experienced maritime professionals. Our team of experienced staff, many of whom were professional seafarers themselves, will be delighted to answer any questions that they have.”

South Shields Marine School was established in 1861 and is the world’s oldest purpose-built maritime training centre.

It was awarded the prestigious Queen’s Anniversary Prize for Higher and Further Education in 2019 for its work in maritime computer modelling.

To find out more about the Careers Day and register, go to www.stc.ac.uk/events-marine