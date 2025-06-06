Year 9 students at St Wilfrid’s win South Tyneside orienteering challenge

Four Year 9 students in South Shields showed “great teamwork and dedication” to win a South Tyneside leadership orienteering challenge.

Students across South Tyneside joined the exciting leadership themed orienteering challenge looking for clues and solving puzzles – and St Wilfrid’s RC College in South Shields won first place.

Kieran Frazer, Matthew King, Grace Meade and Theia Coutakis, all aged 14 and in Year 9 at St Wilfrid’s RC College, explored the grounds of North Marine Park and surrounding Haven Point area as part of the South Tyneside School Sport Network Leadership Academy orienteering challenge.

Rachel McGhie, PE teacher and assistant head of house at St Wilfrid’s RC College, which is part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, said: “St Wilfrid’s students showed great teamwork and dedication in order to achieve first place.

“The aim of the leadership academy is to help grow and develop the leadership prowess and interpersonal skills of each student. Our leaders are then able to assist more competently and efficiently with PE provision and other active opportunities within school.

“Kieran, Matthew, Grace and Theia have created leadership display boards in school and delivered active lunch sessions to promote and encourage younger students to get involved in sport.

“The academy has allowed our leaders to build responsibility, gain confidence and develop vital life skills.”

The event was organised by Bryan Levey and Liam Malcolm, from Boldon School, who work for the South Tyneside School Sport Network. The leadership awards and graduation day will take place on Monday, 17 July.

Miss McGhie added: “We are really proud of the work our sports leaders do, both in and out of school. They are fantastic role models to our younger students and help promote sport here at St Wilfrid’s.”

For more information about St Wilfrid’s RC College, visit st-wilfrids.org

For more information about BCCET, visit bccet.org.uk