Vienna’s Christmas market (Jet2)

Looking to get into the Christmas spirit? Jet2 has an amazing selection of European Christmas market destinations on sale for this winter.

The airline will start operating scheduled services and dedicated once-in-a-lifetime trips to seven of Europe’s best Christmas market destinations in Europe - Vienna, Copenhagen, Berlin, Budapest, Cologne, Prague and Krakow this month.

Sprinkling plenty of festive cheer into their programme, Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks are offering flights and trips to these popular Christmas market destinations from ten UK airports for Winter 23/24.

From Newcastle International airport, the Jet2 and Jet2CityBreaks Christmas Markets programme is as follows:

Mini-series of flights and breaks to Berlin with up to twice-weekly services (Thursday and Sunday) from 23 rd November to 17 th December.

November to 17 December. Also available is a mini-series of flights and breaks to Budapest, thanks to Thursday and Sunday services operating from 23 rd November to 17 th December.

November to 17 December. Mini-series of flights and breaks to Cologne with up to twice-weekly services (Monday and Friday) from 24 th November to 11 th December.

November to 11 December. Mini-series of flights and breaks to Copenhagen also available with two-weekly services (Thursday and Sunday) from 23 rd November to 17 th December.

November to 17 December. A mini-series of flights and breaks to Vienna means up to two-weekly services (Thursday and Sunday) from 23 rd November to 17 th December.

November to 17 December. More opportunity for customers to visit the Christmas markets in Krakow and Prague with two weekly services to the European Christmas market destinations for Winter 23.

When booking a Christmas Market trip, customers can choose from a flight-only option with Jet2.com or an ATOL protected package holiday with Jet2CityBreaks, available for a low £60 per person deposit.

Package options with Jet2CityBreaks include flights with Jet2.com including 22kg hold luggage, as well as a choice of 2-5 star hotels in central locations, providing the perfect base from which to explore and experience the best Christmas market destinations in Europe.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks said: “With 25th December just around the corner, thoughts are turning to Christmas and people are looking to get into the festive spirit. There is no better way to countdown to Christmas, than by visiting a Christmas market in one of Europe’s most magical destinations in Europe. Every year, our Christmas Markets programme proves extremely popular, and this year is no different, with us seeing strong demand once again. Our first flights take off this month, however it is not too late to secure a festive getaway. With so much choice and flexibility, Europe’s most magical Christmas destinations are easy to reach with Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks.”