20 South Tyneside NHS GP surgeries rated by patients from worst to best

The annual survey allows patients to choose allows members of the public to chose an NHS practice based on the experiences and overall ratings of others in the local community.

The latest results were published on Thursday, July 10 - revealing the best and worst surgeries in South Tyneside and beyond.

The survey is conducted among patients aged 16 or over registered with a GP practice in England.

For the 2025 survey, 2.72 million people were invited to take part between December 30, 2024 and April 1, 2025.

The overall response rate to the 2025 survey is 25.8% based on 702,837 valid responses.

Patients are asked about their overall experience at their GP, as well as a number of other questions including helpfulness of reception and ease when booking appointments.

These are South Tyneside’s GP surgeries rated from worst to best, based on the percentage of ‘fairly poor’ or ‘very poor’ overall experience responses from patients.

South Tyneside NHS GP Patient Survey 2025 These are South Tyneside's GP practices, rated from worst to best by patient's overall experience.

Mayfield Medical Group, Jarrow 20% of patients rated their experience as 'fairly poor' or 'very poor', with 60% of patients rating their experience as 'fairly good' or very good.

Wenlock Road Surgery, South Shields 16% of patients rated their experience as 'fairly poor' or 'very poor', with 71% of patients rating their experience as 'fairly good' or very good.