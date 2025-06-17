There are some strict rules on what you can and cannot take to Glastonbury festival 🎶

Glastonbury 2025 is nearly here.

Music fans will once again be descending on Worthy Farm in Somerset.

There are some strict rules on what you can and cannot take to Glastonbury.

These are the guidelines for taking prescription medications.

There are 3,000 bands set to perform, with The 1975, Neil Young and Olivia Rodrigo headlining the famous Pyramid Stage and other highlights including performances from Charli XCX, The Prodigy and Wolf Alice.

Glastonbury Festival is attended by around 200,000 people, so there are some strict rules about what festivalgoers can and can’t bring onto the festival grounds.

For those who take prescription medication, Glastonbury has official rules on how to bring your tablets with you safely - here’s everything you need to know.

These are the rules for bringing your prescription medication to Glastonbury. | Joe Maher/Getty Images

Can you bring prescription medication to Glastonbury?

Yes, you can bring your prescription medication with you to Glastonbury. However, if you are bringing prescribed tablets with you, you must follow these rules outlined by organisers.

Rules for bringing prescription medication to Glastonbury:

Ensure the medicine is in its original container, with the dispensary sticker and issued in the name of the ticket-holder i.e. DON’T peel the label off or carry someone else’s medication.

Bring the official prescription counterfoil or a letter of explanation from a registered medical practitioner.

Ensure the quantity carried is the minimal required for duration on sited.

Should NOT bring non-essential tablets such as vitamin supplements.

Be prepared to be challenged at the Gate or in the festival but do not seek to conceal medication.

Contact the Festival in advance if the medication is vital to health and wellbeing to ensure that you remain safe and well.

Be aware that a pharmacy and prescription service is available onsite.

If your medication requires safe storage including temperature controlled storage, this can be arranged through the onsite medical service, you must arrange this service in advance as no storage will be available at the gate.

Glastonbury Festival explains: “Glastonbury Festival reserves the right to refuse access to patrons carrying substances which cannot be confirmed as being bona fide prescribed medication. In such instances gate staff may require that medicines be surrendered at the gate or returned to a vehicle or similar. Glastonbury Festival will NOT offer a Receipt-and-Collect service.”

There will be designated security supervisors on each entry Gate who will have access to qualified medical and pharmacist advice and “will handle any complaints or appeals regarding the provenance or safety of medications carried by members of the public.”

Is there a pharmacy at Glastonbury?

If you need to seek medical care there is a 24-hour GP service available at Glastonbury, including prescriptions and pharmacies. However not all medications will be stocked, if you use a medication with a short shelf-life, it may be unavailable.

