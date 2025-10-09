Cases of the cold, Covid and the flu are on the rise, but could your sniffles be related to an allergy? 🤧

Autumn allergies could last for longer, warns a leading pharmacist.

Allergy seasons are starting earlier in spring and ending later in autumn.

Cases of the cold, flu and Covid are on the rise ahead of winter.

A leading pharmacist has warned those with allergies that they may experience symptoms for longer this autumn.

Autumn allergens are on the increase ahead of winter, with allergy season starting earlier in spring and ending later in autumn.

Well Pharmacy’s deputy superintendent George Sandhu explained: “Warmer temperatures mean longer growing seasons, so the intensity of pollen counts is higher than in previous decades.

“Higher carbon dioxide levels are not just warming the planet, but the gas is acting as fertiliser for plants and boosting pollen production. Milder winters also allow some plants (and moulds) to produce pollen earlier in spring and persist later into the autumn.

“Late summer also sees a shift from higher levels of weed pollen to increased indoor mould, leaf mould, and dust mites, which all reach their peak in autumn. Combining mould and dust mite peaks with damp autumn conditions means people with allergies now face a much longer ‘high-risk window’ each year.”

How to treat autumn hay fever?

There are many over-the-counter treatments available for hay fever. If you experience symptoms, you can seek help from your local pharmacy under the Pharmacy First scheme. Treatments can include antihistamines, nasal corticosteroids and decongestants and saline sprays.

Mr Sandhu said: “Decongestants can provide short-term relief for a blocked nose, but note they are not for long-term use. Alternatively, saline sprays or rinses help to clear allergens from nasal passages, and eye drops will soothe itchy, watery eyes.”

Some common causes of hay fever in autumn can include:

Weed pollen

A weed pollen allergy is a type of seasonal hay fever that happens when your immune system reacts to pollen released by certain weeds. In some people, the immune system mistakes pollen for harmful substances, triggering an allergic reaction.

Weeds to look out for include Ragweed (Ambrosia), Mugwort, Plantain and Nettle, dock, goosefoot (Chenopodium) and sorrel.

Mr Sandhu says: “Symptoms are similar to other hay fever types, like sneezing, a runny or blocked nose, itchy or watery eyes, itchy throat or ears and in some cases, asthma-like symptoms of wheezing and breathlessness.

“Weed pollen allergy can be particularly frustrating because it often appears later in the year, just when grass pollen symptoms are easing, extending the hay fever season into autumn.

“In terms of how to treat them, it pays to be prepared. Check pollen forecasts and keep your windows closed during high pollen times in the morning and evening.

“Washing your face, hair, and clothes after being outdoors can help. If you are unlucky enough to have persistent symptoms, antihistamines, steroid nasal sprays and eye drops are effective and can be found over the counter at your local pharmacy.”

Mould spores

Thriving particularly in damp, mild autumn conditions, mould spores can be found outdoors in rotting leaves, compost heaps and soil. They can also flourish indoors in bathrooms, kitchens and other damp areas.

Reducing the potential for damp will help keep mould spores down, particularly if your home is well-ventilated. Any roof leaks, plumbing leaks and general damp in the building should be addressed. Extractor fans in bathrooms and kitchens can also help ventilate and reduce steam levels.

House dust mites

Dust mites are found in bedding, mattresses, carpets, soft toys, and fabric. They are one of the most common indoor allergy triggers, peaking in autumn and winter.

Mr Sandhu said: “To reduce dust mite allergens in the bedroom -the biggest mite hotspot - use allergen-proof covers on mattresses, pillows, and duvets. Wash bedding weekly on a hot wash of at least 60 degrees to kill off mites and remove allergens.

He explains that synthetic, washable duvets and pillows, instead of feather or down, can also help, as well as reducing cushions, heavy curtains or soft toys that can trap dust.

Mr Sandhu added: “Vacuum with a HEPA filter to prevent allergens from being blown back in the air. Using a damp cloth or microfibre cloth to trap dust instead of scattering it also helps. Ventilation is also key - opening windows or using an air purifier can be very effective.”

You can find out more about how to look after your health this winter at NHS.UK.