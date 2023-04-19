Cancer survival rates rise in South Tyneside.

NHS figures show 73.8% of people diagnosed with cancer in 2020 in the area survived the first year – up from 73.1% in 2019 and an increase on 67.7% a decade ago

Nationally, the one-year survival rate reached 74.6% in 2020 – up from 74.1% the year before and 68.7% a decade prior.

The data also shows the one-year survival rate for women with breast cancer in South Tyneside increased from 94.5% in 2010 to 95.8% in 2020.

The survival rate for colorectal cancer patients also rose from 76.7% in 2010 to 81.2% in 2020.

In addition, lung cancer patients survival rate was 47.1% in 2020 – an improvement from 37.4% a decade prior.

Cancer Research UK have welcomed the improvement in the national figures but say they also highlight “unacceptable” disparities across the country.

The charity’s chief executive, Michelle Mitchell, said: "Our chances of surviving cancer should not vary depending on where we live.

“Workforce shortages are a critical barrier in the deliver of timely diagnosis and treatment for cancer patients. The Government should publish a fully-costed workforce plan to improve staff recruitment and retainment.

Health Minister Helen Whately said: "These figures are highly encouraging and support those released earlier this year which show improved survival rates across almost all types of cancer. They are evidence of the great strides being made by the NHS, scientists and our incredible cancer charities."

She said the Government is focused on fighting cancer through prevention, diagnosis, treatment, research and funding.

She added: "We know there is more to do and early diagnosis is crucial to improving survival rates even further. Our ambition is to diagnose 75% of cancer at an early stage by 2028 which will help save tens of thousands of lives for longer," the minister added.

Dame Cally Palmer, NHS national cancer director, said it is "fantastic" that cancer survival rates have been rising steadily over the last decade.