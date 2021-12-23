Janine Beezer, Advanced Clinical Pharmacist, Clinical Director (Cardiothoracic Medicine) Dr Mickey Jachuck, Dr Sam McClure, fellow Consultant Cardiologist, Maddie Fitzpatrick, Physician Associate, and Eloise Shearer, Chief Cardiac Physiologist.

The Pumping Marvellous charity has nominated Dr Mickey Jachuck, Clinical Director (Cardiothoracic Medicine) at South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust to receive a Special Recognition Award.

It comes in addition to a nomination for the Cardiology Team based at the Trust, which has been put forward by the foundation to receive a Team of the Year Award for their outstanding service.

This is a discretionary award presented to a team of the CEO’s choosing, who has shown exemplary commitments and excellence to patient support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards.

It is given to a clinical team who excel at caring for patients living with heart failure, who go above and beyond the normal standard of care with commitment, dedication, and loyalty for heart failure patients.

The charity say Dr Jachuck has always supported the Pumping Marvellous Foundation, but has excelled over the past 12 months, leading his team to win the charity’s “Global Race” to beat heart failure.

He also ran the Great North Run, having been invited as one of four NHS heroes from the region to start the event, with the efforts just part of his huge efforts to raise the awareness of heart failure.

CEO and Founder, Nick Hartshorne–Evans, has recognised Dr Jachuck for his outstanding service to heart failure.

Nick said he was an “amazing leader” who embodies everything the NHS was about.

He added: “He has touched all our hearts in his activities supporting the Pumping Marvellous Foundation and heart failure patients in 2020/21.”

Of the team award, Nick added: “What a great team and admirably led by the Marvellous Mickey.

“We couldn’t have selected a better team to win this year.

“A superb achievement and all of the Health Care Professionals should be proud of themselves.”

Awards have been received by chosen patients, Healthcare Professionals and individuals passionate about supporting people living with heart failure, alongside a personalised commendation letter explaining the reasons behind their selection.

These special awards are particularly significant given the last couple of years when many heart failure patients have found themselves in the most challenging of circumstances due to Covid-19.

Support our journalism and subscribe to this website to enjoy unlimited access to news, sport, retro, daily puzzles and more online.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters.