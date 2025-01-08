Check out your lung heath in South Tyneside next week

The Melissa Bus.

A health information bus will be making a stop in South Tyneside to help people find out how to look after their lungs this winter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Melissa Bus is being used across the North East and North Cumbria by the NHS to offer healthcare advice and wellbeing initiatives in community areas.

On Wednesday, January 15, it will be at Hebburn Central from 9am to 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Healthcare professionals will be on hand to offer advice and support to people on a range of lung-related health conditions.

The event aims to bring in the expertise of South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust’s assessment of breathing clinic (ABC) and acute respiratory assessment service (ARAS).

The Melissa Bus – Mobile Educational Learning Improving Simulation Safety Activities – is a double decker bus that has been designed to deliver healthcare education and training across the North East and North Cumbria.

It calls in at town centres and community centres to provide a ‘pop-in’ service for local people who may need help and advice on medical issues.

There is no need to make an appointment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During its visit to Hebburn, it will also welcome the local Breathe Well Group Association, Talking Therapies and First Contact Clinical, which is a community interest company based in the borough and supports people with their health and wellbeing.

An NHS spokesman said: “The Melissa Bus is aimed at making it easier for people to seek advice on medical issues and we look forward to people in Hebburn calling in next week.”