CHILDLINE ADVICE: ‘Many ways to support us so we are there this festive time’

“This month, you could take part in The Big Wreath Make. This is an event which is aimed to bring communities together and raise vital money to help children, and which gives you a step-by-step guide on how to create a festive decoration to spruce up your home this Christmas.”

You probably know we’re part of the NSPCC, but did you know that we rely on public donations for around 90% of our funding?

Our volunteer counsellors give up their own time to be there whenever children and young people in the North East and across the UK need them, and we’re already making plans to ensure we’ll be there to support children 24/7 throughout the Christmas period.

As the festive season approaches, we’re hoping you might be able to support Childline by taking part in a festive event, or getting a head start on your Christmas shopping.

You could also design and order a personalised Letter From Santa for your little ones. Specially tailored for the children in your life, if you order them now, they’ll be delivered in time to light up their little faces in time for the big day.

The NSPCC website also has an online shop, where you can pick up everything from Christmas cards to retro toys and games, stories and activity books to fill this year’s stockings while raising vital funds to help us support children and young people.

Our counsellors will be there to support children when they need us most this Christmas, because we know it isn’t a magical time for many young people.

It’s free for young people to phone Childline, but every £4 raised or donated means we can answer another contact, so by picking up a packet of Christmas cards, you’re helping us answer one call from a child who doesn’t know where else to turn.