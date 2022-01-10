CHILDLINE ADVICE: Some pupils may feel uneasy about going back to school

some might dread being bullied, while others may be worried about catching Covid-19 or social distancing measures.

But while many young people will be glad to get back to their friends and classes after the festive break, some may feel uneasy about returning to school.

Here at Childline, we know that anxiety is common amongst young people who are returning to school after the Christmas holidays – some may worry that they look different after the festive period, some might dread being bullied, while others may be worried about catching Covid or social distancing measures.

If you’ve noticed your child has seemed anxious or worried about returning to school, there are lots of ways you can help them.

Let them know that it can take time to readjust to the school environment, and it’s okay if they don’t feel comfortable at first.

Reassure them that you’ll support them, and suggest they write a list of things they’re looking forward to about returning to school, followed by a list of things they’re worried about. Talk them over, and discuss ways they can cope with each concern.

Always remind them that they can talk to you or to a teacher about their concerns, or if they would rather speak to someone they don’t know, Childline is here for them around the clock.

Why not explore the Childline website together? There, they can use the Art box area to draw a picture of how they feel and what they want to change, or even read our top tips for making friends. They could also use the Mood Journal to let out their feelings and write about how school went that day.

If they’d prefer not to speak to our counsellors over the phone, there are also moderated message boards on the Childline website. There, they can speak to other young people about their worries and find out how other children have dealt with similar situations.