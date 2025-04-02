Cluster Headache Conference at the RVI, Newcastle.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

OUCH (UK), the charity for supporting sufferers of a rare headache condition, nicknamed "suicide headache", hold their annual conference at the RVI, Newcastle, on Sunday, June 8.

Professor Peter Goadsby, Consultant Neurologist, King's College Hospital, London, Patron and Chair of OUCH(UK), a world authority on Cluster Headache, and one of the winners of the Lundbeck Brain Prize, will be the keynote speaker. He will outline how severe this excruciating, lifelong and incurable condition is and look at diagnosis and treatments.

The pain of CH is excruciating, it drives people to despair. Sadly, it has driven some to end their lives, hence the nickname "suicide headache". It destroys relationships, causes sufferers to lose their jobs, and sometimes their homes.

Cluster headache (CH) is one of a group of headaches known as trigeminal autonomic cephalalgias. It is a primary headache (a headache in its own right, not caused by or a symptom of another illness) that causes severe, debilitating pain. It is generally considered to be the most painful medical condition known to mankind and most female sufferers describe the pain as being worse than childbirth.

OUCH (UK) Trustee Dorothy Chapman

OUCH (UK) invites sufferers to come along and meet others who understand and to show them that they are not alone. It's a great chance to mix with the top experts and learn more about the condition and the current treatments available.

The chance to meet other sufferers who share their pain can be of enormous help to those who feel isolated.

If you think you might have cluster headache, there is help. OUCH (UK) Advice Line 0800 6696824. You can book for the conference as well as find lots of information on their website: