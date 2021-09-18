11 destinations you can fly to from Newcastle Airport during half-term holidays

The Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced yesterday, September 18 that the traffic light system for international travel will be scrapped and the number of red-list countries is to be cut.

With restrictions on testing also easing, there's no reason not to get yourself away!

Take a look at these 11 holiday destinations with flights available from Newcastle airport next month.

1. Spain Flights from Newcastle to Alicante, Palma and Malaga are available during October half term with Ryan Air and Jet2. Photo: Unsplash Photo Sales

2. Turkey Flights from Newcastle to Antalya and Dalaman in Turkey are available during October half term with Jet2. Photo: Unsplash Photo Sales

3. Greek Islands Flights from Newcastle to Corfu, Crete and Rhodes are available with Jet2. Photo: Unsplash Photo Sales

4. Croatia Flights from Newcastle to Dubrovnik in Croatia are available during October half term with Jet2. Photo: Unsplash Photo Sales