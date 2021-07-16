82,000 in South Tyneside now double jabbed

A coronavirus jab

NHS data shows 82,329 people in the area had received both jabs by July 11 – 66% of over 16s.

Of those to have received both jabs, 80,249 were over the age of 25 – 73% of the age group – and 2,080 people aged between 16 and 25 have also received both doses.

The figures also show 104,355 people in South Tyneside have received at least one dose of a vaccine – 84% of over 16s.

The NHS vaccine data also reveals an area by area variation in coverage for people who are fully vaccinated across the area.

The areas with the highest coverage are Cleadon and East Boldon, where 81.1% of over 16s are fully vaccinated.

Next comes Harton West on 77.2% and West Boldon with 72.4%.

The areas with the lowest coverage are South Shields West (52.8%), Biddick Hill (59.9%) and West Harton (60%).

In England, 29.1 million people had received a second dose of the jab by July 11 – 64% of over 16s.

In total, 38.3 million people had received at least one dose of a vaccine by the same date, covering 84% of over 16s.

Some staff at care homes in South Tyneside have still not been fully vaccinated.

The figures show 986 out of 1,179 eligible staff had received two doses of a vaccine by July 11 – meaning 16% have not.