Almost 200 new coronavirus cases confirmed in South Tyneside
Almost 200 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in South Tyneside.
The Government confirmed on Wednesday, June 30, that 14 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 128,140.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Wednesday, June 30, it was announced that 26,068 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 4,800,907.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on June 30: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 428
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 482
Cases of coronavirus
170 more cases on June 30
Total number of cases since March 2020: 12,673
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 281.5 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to June 25: 425
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 3
Currently on ventilation: 0
Total admissions: 3,487
Based on the latest available information.