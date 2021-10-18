Another 91 Covid cases confirmed in South Tyneside but no new virus related deaths

South Tyneside District Hospital

The Government confirmed on Monday, October 18, that 45 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 138,629.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Across the UK on Monday, October 18, it was announced that 49,156 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 8,497,868.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coronavirus testing.

Scroll down for the latest data for South Tyneside.

Covid-related deaths

Number of deaths announced on October 18: 0

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 471

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 521

Cases of coronavirus

91 more cases on October 18

Total number of cases since March 2020: 24,591

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 347.4 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to October 13: 525

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 64

Currently on ventilation: 6

Total admissions: 4,537

Based on the latest available information.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.