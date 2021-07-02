Another person dies after contracting coronavirus in South Tyneside as Delta cases soar in the region
One more person has died after having contracted coronavirus in South Tyneside, with the number of confirmed cases in the borough having multiplied over the previous 72 hours.
Regional case rates are now the highest in the country, with the North East having seen a sharp rise over the past week.
The Government confirmed on Friday, July 2, that 27 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 128,189.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Friday, July 2, it was announced that 27,125 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 4,855,169.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 2: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 429
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 482
Cases of coronavirus
224 new cases on July 2
Total number of cases since March 2020: 13,043
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 376.9 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to June 27: 569
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 10
Currently on ventilation: 0
Total admissions: 3,495
