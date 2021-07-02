The Government confirmed on Friday, July 2, that 27 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 128,189.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

South Tyneside District Hospital, John Reid Road

Across the UK on Friday, July 2, it was announced that 27,125 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 4,855,169.

Covid related deaths

Number of deaths announced on July 2: 1

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 429

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 482

Cases of coronavirus

224 new cases on July 2

Total number of cases since March 2020: 13,043

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 376.9 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to June 27: 569

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 10

Currently on ventilation: 0

Total admissions: 3,495

Based on the latest available information.

