He told business leaders at the CBI conference in South Shields: "Get you booster as soon as you can because it is by vaccinating our country that we have been able to get your staff back to their place of work, to open our theatres, our restaurants and get back for longer now than any comparator country, to something like normal life."

He added that "we are still bumping elbows and wearing masks", and "I'm not going to pretend that everything is going to be plain sailing".

"We can see the state of the pandemic abroad, the supply chain issues that we are facing, the pressure on energy prices that we are all facing and the skills shortages," he said.

Boris Johnson bumping elbows at Port of Tyne.

However, while unemployment had previously been forecast to hit 12%, the "bouncebackability" of British business had meant "the fastest economic growth in the G7" instead, he said.