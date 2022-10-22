People aged 5 years and over in clinical risk groups are being included in the offer amid warnings of the impact a double whammy of flu and coronavirus could have on the NHS.

The vaccine top-up is also being offered to front-line health and social care staff, those who care for vulnerable individuals and families of individuals with weakened immune systems.

Over-50s are due to be offered a Covid vaccine booster by December.

When is the autumn booster programme due to run?

Booking for appointments started in September and is due to continue until December, with those considered among the most at-risk offered places first.

Some have also been given the option to have a flu vaccine at the same time.

Which vaccines are being offered this time?

Most jabs being offered are made by either Pfizer or Moderna, with some other manufacturers included depending on supply.

Where can I go in South Tyneside to get a Covid-19 autumn booster?

Centres offering vaccine appointments include:

*Flagg Court Health Centre, South Shields

*Edinburgh Road Pharmacy, Jarrow

*St. John the Baptist Church, Nairn Street, Jarrow

*The Glen Health Centre, Hebburn

*Cleadon Village Pharmacy

Do I need an appointment to get the latest jab?

Yes, if you want to visit one of the listed centres.

GPs have been contacting eligible patients directly with the offer of a vaccine appointment.

If you haven’t been offered a slot yet and think you are eligible, you can book one through the NHS website or by calling 119.

Is there an option for walk-ins?

Only in selected location and with limited availability.

Check in advance before trying.

What if I haven’t had any Covid vaccine jabs yet?

The NHS has been running an ‘evergreen’ vaccinations offer since the start of the rollout.

Catch-up clinics are available for anyone who has missed their original jab doses or previous boosters.

Isn’t the pandemic over? Do I even need a booster?

NHS chiefs are continuing to urge the public to get jabs as they become available to minimise pressure on hospitals over the winter.

According to Dr Mary Ramsay, director of public health programmes at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), a recent fall in the number of hospital patients with a confirmed case of coroabvirus means it is “possible that we’re already seeing the benefits from so many people taking up their Covid-19 autumn booster”.

She added: “There’s no room for complacency though, as cases could rise again at any point, and we need to be armed in readiness through vaccination of everyone who’s eligible.

“Please come forward for both Covid and flu vaccinations as soon as you’re offered them.”

What is the latest count for UK Covid-19 cases?