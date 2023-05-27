Covid-19 vaccine bus returns to South Shields as part of the Spring booster campaign

The bus, which has been popular with residents in the past, will be at the junction of King Street and Mile End Road on Tuesday, May 30, between 10am and 4pm.

It is part of the spring vaccination campaign which is looking to close the gap to the planned booster campaign that is due to take place in the autumn.

Those who are aged over 75, or those who turn 75 before the end of June will be eligible to receive a booster from the bus when it is parked in South Shields.

Anyone over the age of 12 with weakened immune systems will also be eligbile for a jab; however, it can only be given at least 91 days after a previous Covid vaccine.

The vaccine bus in King Street, South Shields, in autumn 2021.

Councillor Ruth Berkley, lead member for Adults, Health and Independence, said: “The Spring vaccination programme is aimed at bridging the gap to the planned booster campaign in the autumn.

“It’s important that those who are most vulnerable come along and get their jab so that they are well protected throughout the summer.

“The bus has been very popular in South Tyneside in the past so we are hoping for a good turn-out this time. There is no need to book an appointment, if you’re eligible, just pop along and grab your jab.”

The ‘a better u’ champions will also be on hand at the bus to help South Tyneside residents and give additional health and wellbeing advice.

For anyone who can’t get to the bus, vaccination appointments are also available at The Glen in Hebburn and Flagg Court in South Shields.

Appointments for either can be only be booked through the local booking system on 0191 283 1925 - with vaccinations only offering until June 30, including for people who have not yet had their first or second vaccine.

Covid jabs are also available from seven community pharmacies in South Tyneside, with residents urged to call their local pharmacy to check availability.

