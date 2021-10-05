Covid vaccine bus stopping off in South Shields town centre, offering first, second and booster jabs

The vaccine bus is coming to South Shields

A double-decker called Melissa – mobile educational learning improving simulation safety and activities – bus will be parked at the King Street and Mile End Road crossroads on Thursday and Friday, October 7 and 8, offering first, second and booster jabs.

The doors are open between 10am and 4pm.

Anyone attending for a booster jab must be aged over 50 and must have had their second dose of the vaccine on or before the 10 or 11 April.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Anne Hetherington

Covid champions will also be out and about to encourage people to take advantage of the quick and convenient way to access the vaccines.

Cllr Anne Hetherington, the council’s lead member for independence and wellbeing, said: “Everyone is enjoying the return to a more normal way of life but we cannot afford to let down our guard against Covid.

“All the research shows that the vaccine is the most effective way of controlling the virus and protecting our communities. I would encourage anyone who has not yet had the vaccine to take advantage of this opportunity and hop aboard the bus. It could well save your life.”

Local GP Dr John Lloyd, part of the team coordinating the vaccine in South Tyneside, said: “The pandemic has not gone away, and the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and the people you care about.