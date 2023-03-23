On the third anniversary of the first coronavirus lockdown, we take a look at pictures of an eerily quiet South Shields as the public was told to “stay at home”.

Three years ago today (March 23), at 8pm, the then Prime Minister Boris Johnson, uttered the words “you must stay at home” as he implemented the first Covid-19 lockdown in England to stop the spread of the disease.

All non-essential businesses were told to shut, everyone other than key workers had to stay at home, and social distancing measures were introduced.

People were still allowed out to head out to shop for essentials and take exercise, in line with Government guidance for when it is acceptable to go out, but streets and public transport remained quiet.

Here is a look back at South Shields during the first coronavirus lockdown on the third anniversary of it being brought into force.

Non-essential retail closed Shutters were down in the town centre as non-essential retail was ordered to close.

Social distancing South Tyneside Council installed signs to remind the public to maintain social distancing at all times.

Quiet public transport South Shield's public transport hub was practically deserted during the early days of the pandemic.

Empty market South Shields has hosted a market for hundreds of years, but traders had to stay away.