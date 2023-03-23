News you can trust since 1849
We take a look at a quiet South Shields on the third anniversary of the first coronavirus lockdown.

Empty streets, social distancing and non-essential shops closed – take a look back at South Shields during the first coronavirus lockdown on the third anniversary

On the third anniversary of the first coronavirus lockdown, we take a look at pictures of an eerily quiet South Shields as the public was told to “stay at home”.

By Ryan Smith
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT

Three years ago today (March 23), at 8pm, the then Prime Minister Boris Johnson, uttered the words “you must stay at home” as he implemented the first Covid-19 lockdown in England to stop the spread of the disease.

All non-essential businesses were told to shut, everyone other than key workers had to stay at home, and social distancing measures were introduced.

People were still allowed out to head out to shop for essentials and take exercise, in line with Government guidance for when it is acceptable to go out, but streets and public transport remained quiet.

Here is a look back at South Shields during the first coronavirus lockdown on the third anniversary of it being brought into force.

Shutters were down in the town centre as non-essential retail was ordered to close.

1. Non-essential retail closed

Shutters were down in the town centre as non-essential retail was ordered to close. Photo: Stu Norton

South Tyneside Council installed signs to remind the public to maintain social distancing at all times.

2. Social distancing

South Tyneside Council installed signs to remind the public to maintain social distancing at all times. Photo: Stu Norton

South Shield's public transport hub was practically deserted during the early days of the pandemic.

3. Quiet public transport

South Shield's public transport hub was practically deserted during the early days of the pandemic. Photo: Stu Norton

South Shields has hosted a market for hundreds of years, but traders had to stay away.

4. Empty market

South Shields has hosted a market for hundreds of years, but traders had to stay away. Photo: Stu Norton

