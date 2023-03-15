News you can trust since 1849
These are the areas of the North East with the highest rates of Covid infections based on positive tests according to the Office for National Statistics. (Photo by Justin TALLIS / AFP)
Every North East region ranked by current Coronavirus infection rates

Lockdowns are now a thing of the past but Covid is still working its way around the population.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 15th Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT

The Office for National Statistics still releases regional statistics related to Coronavirus regularly with data including the percentage and ratio of people testing positive for the virus.

These are the regions across the North East with the highest percentage of people testing positive for Covid 19 for the week ending Tuesday, February 28. The newest version of data splits the regions into six sections. These are:

South Tyneside, Sunderland and Gateshead has seen 3.1% of people test positive for Covid 19. This is the equivalent of one in 30 people.

1. South Tyneside, Sunderland and Gateshead

Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Newcastle upon Tyne has seen 3% of people test positive for Covid 19. This is the equivalent of one in 35 people.

2. Newcastle upon Tyne

Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

North Tyneside has seen 2.7% of people test positive for Covid 19. This is the equivalent of one in 35 people.

3. North Tyneside

Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Northumberland has seen 2.7% of people test positive for Covid 19. This is the equivalent of one in 35 people.

4. Northumberland

Photo: Peter Summers/Getty Images

