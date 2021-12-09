Commuters wearing face masks on the Tyne and Wear Metro.

Nexus employees will be out in force today, Thursday 9 December, to remind and encourage customers to wear a mask when travelling unless exempt, after the Government made this mandatory to help curb the spread of covid variants.

The engagement day will focus on city centre stations expected to be busy with shoppers and party-goers as well as regular commuters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Up to 95% of Tyne and Wear Metro passengers wore face masks on the day they became mandatory again.

Customer Services Director, Huw Lewis, said: “We have extra teams on duty at city centre stations this afternoon to positively engage with customers and to remind them that face coverings must be worn when using public transport.

“We will be there to talk to customers and explain why wearing a face covering is the right thing to do. Our office colleagues are joining the Customer Service teams and will have disposable face masks to handout to those who need one.

“Face coverings are part of Metro’s conditions of carriage, unless you are exempt, so we expect customers to wear them when they are on the network. If you are travelling on a bus or train, or waiting at a station, then it is now the law to continue wearing a mask in the interests of public health.

“Most Metro customers are now wearing face coverings and we expect that to continue as we all work together to keep everyone safe.“

Customers are advised to keep train windows open to allow fresh air into the carriages, while Nexus, the public body which operates Metro, continues to deliver an increased cleaning regime and the use of anti-microbial treatment to keep the system covid secure.

Support our journalism and subscribe to this website to enjoy unlimited access to news, sport, retro, daily puzzles and more online.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters.