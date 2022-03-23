First Covid lockdown: Remembering the first weekend of lockdown in March 2020 in South Shields

Families still headed out to shop for essentials and take exercise, in line with Government guidance for when it is acceptable to go out,but streets and public transport remained quiet.

That week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson had announced a new set of measures to flatten the curve of the coronavirus outbreak, ordering the public to stay home to protect themselves, each other and the NHS – with few exceptions.

People may leave home for essential shopping – but infrequently as possible – for one bout of exercise a day, to tend to medical needs and for unavoidable travel to and from work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first weekend of lockdown measures in South Shields.

Northumbria Police has also warned the public that its officers will “take action” against those who do not follow the rules, in line with new powers granted to enforce the Government restrictions.

Two years on from that difficult time, as we moved through a period of uncertainty, we take a look at some of the scenes in South Shields town centre in March 2020.

Shutters down in South Shields as families obey the lockdown.