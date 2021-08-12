How the virus changed South Tyneside's death rates

South Tyneside's virus death rate figures

Office for National Statistics data comparing the number of deaths registered during the pandemic to a baseline from previous years, shows West Park, Harton East and Cleadon and East Boldon had the highest number of excess deaths.

The figures show that, in the 14 months to the end of April, there were 2,333 deaths registered in South Tyneside – 302 (14.9%) more than the 2,031 predicted in the baseline data.

Of these, 448 had Covid-19 listed as the main cause but many Covid-related deaths at the start of the pandemic may have been undiagnosed.

The measurement compares the number of deaths registered with how many were predicted based on previous mortality rates.

In South Tyneside, the areas with the highest excess death rates were:

*West Park with 82 deaths, 31 (60.8%) more deaths than expected, and including 13 with Covid-19 listed as the main cause.

*Harton East where there were 128 deaths, 32 (33.3%) more than expected, including 37 due to Covid-19.

*Cleadon and East Boldon where there were 79 deaths, 18 (29.5%) more than expected , including eight due to Covid-19.

The areas with the lowest excess death rates were:

*West Boldon – 66 deaths, 11 (14.3%) fewer than expected, and including 11 with Covid-19 listed as the main cause.

*Brockley Whins – 73 deaths, six (7.6%) fewer than expected, including 12 due to Covid-19.

*West Harton – 99 deaths, seven (6.6%) fewer than expected, including 15 due to Covid-19.

In a Covid-19 Impact Inquiry report, the Health Foundation said people aged under 65 living in the most deprived areas were almost four times more likely to die from the virus.

Assistant director David Finch said: "There is extensive evidence that deep-rooted issues such as poor health, increased financial insecurity and strained public services left some people more exposed."

The Department of Health and Social Care said increasing vaccine uptake was a “key step” to addressing the disparity of outcomes for those who catch Covid.