LIVE: Boris Johnson confirms the end of Covid restrictions in England at Downing Street press conference

The Health Secretary said of the vaccination programme in England: “It has prevented between 7.5 million and 8.9 million infections, it’s prevented some 46,000 hospitalisations and around 30,000 people losing their lives all because of the protection vaccines can bring.”

Mr Javid reiterated cases are rising and could reach 100,000 a day later in the summer – with the average number of daily cases currently more than 26,000, which has doubled over the past 11 days.

He said hospital admissions are also rising but said they are lower in this wave compared to a previous wave, noting people over the age of 65 – who are more likely to be double-jabbed – accounted for 31% of Covid admissions last week compared to 61% in January.

Mr Javid said the Government will “stay vigilant” and keep a close eye on the data, adding: “On the basis of the evidence in front of us, we do not believe that infection rates will put unsustainable pressure on the NHS.”

The Health Secretary went on: “Even as we look to ease restrictions, we will maintain tough measures at the borders and we will expand our capacity for genomic sequencing … so that we can come down hard at the moment we detect a new variant.”

The use of domestic vaccine passports and face masks will be encouraged as ministers set out a cautious approach to England’s “freedom day” on July 19 in response to soaring coronavirus cases.

Although most legal restrictions will largely be lifted, hopes of a complete return to normality have been dashed by the spread of the Delta variant.

Mr Javid also told MPs: “We have looked closely at the data against these four tests and we firmly believe this is the right time to get our nation closer to normal life.

“So, we will move to the next stage of our road map on July 19.

“To those who say why take this step now?, I say if not now, when?