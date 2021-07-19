Metro staff press home mask message

Nexus, the public body which owns and manages Metro has made the wearing of face coverings a condition of carriage in stations and trains unless exempt. and people could be refused travel if they do not wear one.

Metro employees were out in force yesterday and mask use was as high as ever – well above 90%.

Nexus customer services director, Huw Lewis, said: “We have extra teams on duty right across the system to positively engage with customers and remind them that face coverings must still be worn when travelling.

“The Government has said we are all expected and recommended to keep wearing face coverings in busy indoor settings, including shops and on public transport.

“Our frontline teams are there to talk to customers and explain why wearing a face covering is the right thing to do. They will also have disposable face masks to hand out to anyone who needs one.”

He added: “Face coverings are part of Metro’s conditions of carriage, unless you are exempt, so we expect customers to still wear them and over 90% are.”

Customers are also advised to keep the Metro train windows open to allow fresh air into the carriages and other Covid secure measures on the network include signage and queueing systems, daily deep cleaning, the use of a specialist anti-microbial spray on ‘high touch’ surfaces, UV light sanitisers on escalators, and hand sanitiser points.