More than 30 new covid cases in South Tyneside but no more virus-related deaths
More than 30 new covid cases have been confirmed in South Tyneside but the borough has seen no more covid-related deaths.
The Government confirmed on Friday, February 25, that 120 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 161,224.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Friday, February 25, it was announced that 31,933 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 18,804,765.
Scroll down for the latest data for South Tyneside.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on February 25: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 558
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 597
Cases of coronavirus
33 more cases on February 25
Total number of cases since March 2020: 48,974
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 303.7 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to February 20: 459
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 84
Currently on ventilation: 7
Total admissions: 6,111
Based on the latest available information.
Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.