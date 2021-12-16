Nearly 60,000 have now had virus booster jab

Rush for booster jabs

On Sunday December 12, Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed that every eligible adult in England was being offered a top-up injection by the end of December – a month earlier than previously planned because of the rise in Omicron variant cases

Data from the UK coronavirus dashboard shows at least 1,305 people in South Tyneside received a booster or third vaccine dose on Tuesday, December 14.

That was the highest daily number since the NHS booster jab campaign was launched in mid-September and followed followed the 867 people who received an extra dose on Monday.

57,512 people in South Tyneside had received a booster or third dose by December 14 – 42% of people over the age of 12.

Around 906,900 people across England received an extra dose over Monday and Tuesday.

England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said: “What we’ve got is two epidemics on top of one another – an existing Delta epidemic and a very rapidly-growing Omicron epidemic.”

Dr Emily Lawson, head of the NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme in England, said: “The NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme is once again pulling out all the stops to protect the country from this virus.