Nearly two thirds in South Tyneside now double jabbed

A coronavirus jab

NHS data shows 78,675 people had received both jabs by June 27 – 63% of those aged over 16.

Of those to have received both jabs, 76,717 were aged 25 and over – 70% of the age group – and 1,958 people aged between 16 to 24 have received both doses.

Meanwhile, 100,607 people in South Tyneside have received at least one dose of a vaccine – 81% of over 16s.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variations in coverage for residents who are fully vaccinated between different areas.

The areas with the highest coverage are Cleadon and East Boldon, where 77.5% of people aged 16 and over are fully vaccinated.

Next comes Harton West on 75.2% and West Boldon with 69.3%.

The areas with the lowest coverage are South Shields West (50.7%), Biddick Hill (57.7%) and West Harton (57.9%).

Nationally, 27.3 million people had received a second dose of the jab by June 27 – 60% of over 16s.

In total, 37.1 million people had received at least one dose of a vaccine by the same date - 82% of over 16s.

Some staff at care homes in South Tyneside have not been vaccinated.

The figures show 1,089 out of 1,188 eligible staff at older adult care homes had received a first dose by June 27 – meaning eight per cent have not had a jab.