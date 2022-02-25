Over 11,000 'vulnerable' after Covid rule changes

11,000 vulnerable to Covid rule changes

NHS Digital figures show 5,080 patients in the area were classed as clinically extremely vulnerable in April 2020 but, by the time the shielding programme came to an end on September last year, this had risen to 11,455, following an expansion of those deemed to be ‘at risk’.

Of those 20% were people aged between 70 and 79 – the largest proportion of all age groups – and others include those with respiratory conditions and people with genetic metabolic and autoimmune diseases.

They are among 3.7 million people in England classed as "vulnerable".

Since Thursday, all coronavirus laws in England – including the legal requirement for people who test positive to isolate – came to an end.

A group representing vulnerable families said a lack of guidance from the Government is a concern those formerly advised to shield to avoid the risk of Covid infection.

Lara Wong, founder of the Clinically Vulnerable Families Support Group, said: "The removal of protections means that the risk of catching Covid will increase."

She called on non-vulnerable people to continue to wear masks and isolate when needed.

Disability charity Scope said many disabled people will feel forgotten by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's strategy, which also includes plans to scrap free universal testing in April.