South Tyneside reports another 86 coronavirus cases but no further Covid-related deaths
Another 86 cases of coronavirus have been reported in South Tyneside – but no further deaths related to Covid-19 have been recorded in today’s local figures.
The Government confirmed on Thursday, July 29, that 85 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 129,515.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Thursday, July 29, it was announced that 31,117 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,801,561.
Scroll down for the latest data for South Tyneside
South Tyneside
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 29: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 438
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 485
Cases of coronavirus
86 more cases on July 29
Total number of cases since March 2020: 18,756
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 649.1 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 24: 980
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 105
Currently on ventilation: 9
Total admissions: 3,825
Based on the latest available information.