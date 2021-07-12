South Tyneside weekly Covid case rate tops 1,300

The Government confirmed on Monday, July 12, that six more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 128,431.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Across the UK on Monday, July 12, it was announced that 34,471 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,155,243.

South Tyneside District Hospital

Covid related deaths

Number of deaths announced on July 12: 0

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 429

Coronavirus testing.

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 482

Cases of coronavirus

213 more cases on July 12

Total number of cases since March 2020: 15,774

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 1,308.2 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 7: 1,975

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 28

Currently on ventilation: 0

Total admissions: 3,530

Based on the latest available information.

